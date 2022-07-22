Dehradun Diary

Home Nation

The government of Uttarakhand has given its final nod for the setting  up of ‘children’s traffic parks’ in the state.

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat (File Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

‘Children’s traffic parks’ to come up in state
The government of Uttarakhand has given its final nod for the setting  up of ‘children’s traffic parks’ in the state. The idea behind the concept, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mukhtar Mohsin, is to make schoolchildren aware about traffic rules since they are more adaptive in understanding and following regulations. Acting on the proposal of the traffic directorate, the state government has initially permitted establishment of such parks  in Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Haridwar. The famous tourism and pilgrimage  destinations in the hill state, like Mussoorie, Nainital, Auli, Almora and the Char Dham destinations attract lakhs of visitors every year, resulting in traffic congestion. 

Harak Singh mulling something new?
Senior politician Harak Singh Rawat is said to be planning to switch camps — once again. Rawat, who migrated from the BJP to Congress just before elections, is once again mulling something new, say political observers in the state, pointing at his long silence and the fact that he has been keeping himself aloof from the Congress flock for quite some time. Considered among the political heavyweights in state politics, Rawat held ministerial positions in the Cabinets of Narain Dutt Tiwari, Harish Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Rawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri. He was also a strong contender for chief ministership before he said goodbye to the saffron party. He is now apparently planning a big leap after the defeat of his daughter-in-law, a former beauty queen title holder,  Anukriti Gusain, in the last Assembly elections. 

‘Devbhoomi to be also known as Devibhoomi’
Uttarakhand’s Cabinet minister Rekha Arya always finds a novel way to focus on the sensitive issues of the state and draw attention of the people. This time, Rekha, who holds the portfolios of women empowerment, child Welfare and  sports departments, has pledged to check female foeticide and promote gender equality in the state by 2025, when Uttarakhand will celebrate the silver jubilee of its formation. Rekha,  who is an MLA for the third consecutive time, said, “Devbhoomi will hereafter be also known as Devibhoomi.”

Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

