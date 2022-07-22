Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna airport after bomb threat, passenger detained

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) on Thursday reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.

The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.

Bihar | Visuals from Patna airport where the Bomb squad & Police personnel are conducting inspection after a man in a Delhi-bound flight reportedly claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. His bag was checked further & no bomb was found pic.twitter.com/BkNxpjZ2QC — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

The passenger has been detained and the plane is being checked further.

All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport.

Further details shall follow.

