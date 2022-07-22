Home Nation

Former RJD MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years in jail in Arms case

Trouble for former RJD MLA Anant Kumar Singh alias Chhote Sarkar deepened on Thursday when he was awarded 10 years’ imprisonment in yet another case lodged under the Arms Act.

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh

Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Trouble for former RJD MLA Anant Kumar Singh alias Chhote Sarkar deepened on Thursday when he was awarded 10 years’ imprisonment in yet another case lodged under the Arms Act. The latest case relates to the recovery of six magazines of Insas rifle and a foreign-made bulletproof jacket from his bungalow in 2015.

The MP/MLA court in Patna had last week held Singh guilty in connection with the case pertaining to recoveries made by the police from his residence under the Secretariat Police Station in the state capital during a raid on June 24, 2015. The court had fixed July 21 as the date of pronouncement of judgment.
On Thursday, as soon as the court resumed, judge Triloki Nath Dubey handed out the jail term to Singh, who was brought for the hearing from the Beur central jail under tight security arrangement. 

After stepping out of the court, Singh reacted sharply to the order, saying, “This is a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched against me at the behest of the state government. But I have faith in high court and the Supreme Court, which will deliver justice to me.”

Singh’s legal counsel Sunil Singh said they would appeal against the verdict. “The so-called seized items were never sent for forensic test. The raid at his Patna house was a part of political conspiracy to implicate my client,” he added. 

This is the second time the politician has been convicted in a criminal case. On June 21, he was sentenced to a 10-year jail term in a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle and hand grenades from his native village Ladma in Patna district.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD MLA Anant Kumar Singh Chhote Sarkar
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp