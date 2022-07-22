Home Nation

India logs 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

Published: 22nd July 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Coronavirus Covid-19
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp