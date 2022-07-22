Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise

Opposition members belonging to the Congress and Left parties came to the well and staged protests. They were shouting slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by the Opposition on price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers and matters of urgent public importance on the table of the House.

MPs Rajveer Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Pallab Lochan Das mentioned matters related to their constituencies.

As the Opposition's protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha adjourned congress Left parties
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp