Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise
Opposition members belonging to the Congress and Left parties came to the well and staged protests. They were shouting slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government.
Published: 22nd July 2022
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by the Opposition on price rise and other issues.
As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.
BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers and matters of urgent public importance on the table of the House.
MPs Rajveer Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Pallab Lochan Das mentioned matters related to their constituencies.
As the Opposition's protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.