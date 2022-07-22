Home Nation

‘No fly zone’ for drones in Punjab’s border districts

State agencies have reported over 50 drones flying from the Pakistani side since January. These drones are meant to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives and ammunition.

Published: 22nd July 2022

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has banned flying of drones in border districts of the state located up to 25km from the Pakistan border, warning that any such unauthorised flying object will be shot down, as per directions of Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

State agencies have reported over 50 drones flying from the Pakistani side since January. These drones are meant to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives and ammunition. The drone activity increases in summer after the paddy crop is harvested. 

The Border Security Force has reported sighting 133 drones coming from across the border in 2020 and 2021, sources said. Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said, “Flying of drones has been banned by the concerned Deputy Commissioners up to 25 km area from the India-Pakistan border in order to keep a check on these flying machines coming from across the border. The Amritsar and Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner have banned drones in 25 km radius from the international border, while Ferozepur  has a ban in the entire district.’’

Highly placed sources said some time back when the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the border areas, he had reportedly told officials to implement the drone policy issued by the Centre last year. “There is a no fly zone for drones along the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) areas within 25 km of the International Border,’’ said a senior BSF official. Recently, a Pakistani drone was spotted near Dhindha village of Pathankot. At least 46 rounds were fired by security forces at the drone, which retreated to the Pakistani side.

