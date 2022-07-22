Home Nation

Opposition slams government plan to put up boards at homes of beneficiaries

The scheme features monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the 19.1 lakh families placed below the poverty line.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Opposition parties are going hammer and tongs at the BJP government for “insulting” the poor. They are criticising the government’s plan to mark out the beneficiaries of Arunodoi scheme by putting up signboards outside houses.

The scheme features monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the 19.1 lakh families placed below the poverty line. Assam Congress leader Apurba Bhattacharya said, “We never took pictures of the beneficiaries but the BJP is going to the extent of putting up signboards outside their houses. It is an insult to the poor.” 

AAP’s Assam coordinator Bhaben Choudhury also slammed the CM for dividing people. “After the BJP divided people on the lines of religion and caste, the Assam CM is now trying to divide people on the basis of rich and poor. We condemn it,” Choudhury said.

Two days ago, Sarma said the logo will help in easy identification. “If a rich man has this board, nobody will marry off his or her daughter to that family. So we feel that the rich who get aid will withdraw their names. We want only the eligible to get the benefit,” he said.

