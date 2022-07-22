Pawar paves way for NCP recast, dissolves party’s national body

Home Nation

Published: 22nd July 2022

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar dissolved his party’s national body, its departments and various cells before the party’s revamp aimed at its expansion ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

A senior NCP leader said Sharad Pawar is set to be re-elected as the party chief. The party has no plans to replace state party chief Jayant Patil, but plans to appoint five regional working presidents from different caste groups.

“The NCP has been stamped as the party of the Marathas and a regional party predominant in the western Maharashtra region. NCP chief Sharad Pawar wants to change it by taking other prominent caste leaders on board at the national level and appointing some of them as working presidents in the state,” said a senior NCP leader.

The working presidents will be from various communities that could include the OBC community, SCs and STs. “It will help NCP to expand its caste base ahead of the 2024 general election as well as the state assembly polls,” said the NCP leader.

Another NCP leader said the NCP’s membership drive was on and it would be over by this month. “The process will start to elect the new president. The Opposition space is shrinking under the BJP rule, but the NCP has to work hard not only to occupy but expand the space,” he added.

