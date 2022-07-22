Home Nation

Pilot meets MLAs, ignites talk about new demands

A closed-door meeting held earlier this week between former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and eight MLAs supporting him has sparked a buzz in the ruling Congress. 

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

It’s been almost two years since Pilot had revolted against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and was removed from the posts of deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The recent meeting has ignited speculation that the Pilot camp is trying to build pressure on the Congress high command to reinstate him in a senior position in the government or the organisation. 

The meeting, held on Monday, was attended by former Assembly speaker Deepender Singh Shekhawat, Indraj Gurjar, Rakesh Pareek, GR Khatana, Ved Prakash Solanki, Suresh Modi, Harish Meena and Ram Niwas Gavadia.

However, Pilot has remained mum over what was discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, G S Dotasara, who replaced Pilot as PCC president, has been unable to form his team in various districts, fuelling further speculation about Pilot’s future. As per sources, given the fact that Assembly poll is to be held in the state after a year-and-a-half, Pilot has started eyeing the state Congress chief’s post now.

