Home Nation

PIL seeking ban on 'Islamization' of schools filed in Jharkhand HC

The petitioner also informed through his petition that Hindu students were not enrolled in a school in Garhwa only because the number of Muslim students in that school was high.

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on 'Islamization' of schools in the state has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court by social activist Pankaj Yadav.

The petitioner, in his PIL, has mentioned that the 'Islamization' of schools has already taken place in at least six districts, including Jamtara, Pakur and Garhwa, in the Muslim-dominated areas of Jharkhand, where Urdu is being added forcefully before the names on school boards and Fridays are being given as weekly holidays instead of Sundays.

In addition to that, Yadav mentioned in his PIL, that some of the "Islamic radicals are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minor school children and have forcefully changed the school age-old prayer and also forced children to not join hands during prayers."

Notably, nearly 100 schools under Karmatand, Narayanpur and Jamtara Blocks in Jamtara were forced by the villagers to observe a weekly holiday on Fridays instead of Sundays, citing reasons that Muslims are in majority therefore, it should function accordingly.

Though Friday holidays were restored in Jamtara following the intervention of the district administration, the petitioner claims that so far information about schools being kept closed on Friday has come from ten districts, and if investigated properly, the number of districts may rise. The petitioner alleged that such "unconstitutional and immoral acts" are being done in Jharkhand under a big conspiracy.

“The PIL demanding a probe in this regard and action against those schools which have been doing so was filed by Pankaj Mishra on Thursday. We have also demanded action against those who are involved in such activities,” said petitioner’s advocate Rajeev Kumar. 

“If it has to be decided on the basis of the population whether a school will be a Hindi or Urdu medium, none of the schools will remain Urdu in the State as Hindus are more than 70-75 per cent all over the State,” said the advocate. Due to this, not only the academic environment is getting spoiled in the government schools of Jharkhand, but religious and social harmony is also at stake, the petitioner said in his petition.

The petitioner also informed through his petition that Hindu students were not enrolled in a school in Garhwa only because the number of Muslim students in that school was high. Many schools in Ranchi were "Islamized" and the administration is sitting silent, he added.

The petitioner also informed through his petition that, following the orders by School Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto, Schools in Jamtara were opened on Friday, but students and teachers were not allowed to enter the school. 

Chief Secretary, DGP, School Education and Literacy Department Secretary, Director Primary Education, DC Latehar, DC Jamtara, and DC Garhwa, have been made respondents in the PIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public interest litigation Ban Islamization schools Sharia Islmic Practices Jamtara muslim
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp