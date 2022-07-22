Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned again following protests by Opposition over price rise

This was the second adjournment before lunch as opposition parties led by Congress tried to raise issues of price rise and levy of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials.

Published: 22nd July 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:30 PM on Friday following protests by the Opposition over price rise and other issues.

When the House assembled at 12 noon after a brief adjournment, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh managed to conduct the Question Hour amid protest by opposition parties for almost an hour.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal answered the questions amid protests by opposition members, who had trooped inside the well.

The Deputy Chairman urged the protesting members to return to their respective seats.

Goyal said the government is ready for a discussion on the issues. However, the opposition is not ready for it and is obstructing the House.

"The majority of us want a discussion. Even the government wants discussion" said Goyal.

