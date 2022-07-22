Several ministers yet to delegate work to MoS in UP  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The “resignation” of UP junior minister for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik on Wednesday has raised questions over coordination between Cabinet ministers and their junior ministers in the UP government. Sources say at least six Cabinet ministers and ministers of state with independent charge are yet to delegate responsibility to their MoS junior ministers despite reminders by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Even after 125 days of assuming office, the junior ministers are not fully aware of their roles. Those who know their responsibilities are upset with the nature of work allocated to them, said sources. The 53-member UP council of ministers comprises 20 MoS. Yogi, who has at least 34 portfolios including home, vigilance and personnel, has already delegated the responsibilities to his junior ministers.

However, the situation is different in departments such as Jal Shakti, prison and parliamentary affairs.

In the Jal Shakti department, headed by Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Khatik and Ramkesh Nishad are yet to get the exact allocation of work.

Manohar Lal Kori, MoS, Labour and Employment, is said to be upset as he has been given work related to class four workers. Ministers of State for Prison, Suresh Rahi, Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini and Higher Education Rajni Tiwari too are yet to get their duties defined.

The junior ministers complain that they have been given petty work such as filing reply to questions raised in the Assembly and council. They also say they are not invited to department meetings or informed about senior minister’s directives.

Meanwhile, rumblings between the ministers and bureaucrats are also hampering work. Sources said the ministers are not happy with Jal Shakti principal secretary and the officer in the same capacity in the irrigation department.

In the health department, the troubled equation between Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad is out in the open.

