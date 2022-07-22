Terror module busted in MP found to have Bihar links

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A suspected module of terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahodeen Bangladesh, which was busted with the arrest of four men from Bhopal in March, had connections in Bihar too, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found. The NIA, which had taken over the case from the MP Police in April, on Wednesday arrested a man from Bihar’s East Champaran district for having links with the busted module.

Meanwhile, state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said the National Security Act would be invoked against the 13 men who had allegedly attacked local Bajrang Dal functionary Ayush Jadam on Wednesday in the Agar-Malwa district over supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. “Out of the 13 accused in the case, eight men have been arrested, while remaining five too will be arrested soon,” Mishra said on Thursday. Ayush had sustained head injury, and has been hospitalised.

In a statement about the recent arrest, NIA said the accused, Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, is a radicalised individual involved in promoting jihad on social media. He was a close aide of the earlier arrested men and was found using encrypted apps to communicate secretly with associates in India and Bangladesh.

