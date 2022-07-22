Home Nation

UP govt to send ministers on foreign trips to market state as an investment hub

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday Feb. 24 2021.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Contemplating to organise a global investors’ summit in January, next year, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to send a group of ministers (GoM) on foreign tours to attract global investments worth over ₹10 lakh crore in the state.

During the tour, the ministers would market UP as an investment hub ahead of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS).

As per the government official, the tours would be undertaken by the ministers between September and November. Roadshows would also be held in a host of countries including the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia.

As part of their marketing strategy, the ministers would be holding talks and discussions about the “investment-friendly environment” in UP and invite global industry leaders for investment, said the state government sources.

The GoM will also meet the state residents settled abroad and talk about the state’s transformation. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could also undertake a few visits.

As of now, a cabinet minister’s team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.

Singapore has reportedly proposed to be the first country partner for the GlS. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal, and Belgium have been the state’s country partners in the Lucknow’s 2018 investors’ summit.

