UPSC SSC& IBPS recruited over lakh candidates for civil and banking sectors jobs

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strengthening the administrative pools in both civil service and the banking sectors, the Union Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selections(IBPS) recruited a total of 1,59,615 candidates during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the country.

Sharing this in a written reply in the Raya Sabha on Thursday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that 8,913 candidates were selected for various civil administrative posts by the UPSC, while 97,914 candidates were selected by the SSC and 52,788 by the IBPS during the last two fiscal years.

Infirming the Upper house, Singh further stated that 96,601 candidates were recruited in 2020-21. "Out of them, 4,214 candidates were recruited to various administrative posts by UPSC 29,023 by the SSC and 29,292 by the IBPS. The recruitment processes by these agencies continued amid following all

Covid protocols of safety", Singh said.

Putting up the central government's stand on the issues of giving relaxation in age and granting extra attempts to the aspirants of civil service examination, Singh said it was not found feasible to either give relaxation in age or extra attempts based on the judgment of the Supreme Court with which the matter was taken up recently.

He also made it clear that as the examinations for banking sectors were conducted by every year, so the issue of giving relaxation in age has not been found applicable.

