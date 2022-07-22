Home Nation

Will continue to work under CM, Khatik says after meeting Yogi

After meeting Yogi in Lucknow, Khatik said he had raised his issues with the CM and action would be taken soon.

Published: 22nd July 2022

UP minister Dinesh Khatik. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A day after creating ripples by announcing his resignation alleging caste-based discrimination against him, Minister of State for Jal Shakti in the UP government, Dinesh Khatik, met CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. After the meeting, Khatik said he would not quit as his issues were resolved.

Khatik had announced his resignation by writing a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which he claimed that he was the victim of bureaucratic indifference in his department. He had also expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in assigning departmental responsibilities to him even after four months of government formation, and had flagged corruption allegedly taking place in the postings of officers in the Jal Shakti department.

After meeting Yogi in Lucknow, Khatik said he had raised his issues with the CM and action would be taken soon. “Mukhaymantriji is working on the policy of zero tolerance to corruption, and I will continue to work under him,” Khatik said. The meeting was also attended by Swatantra Dev Singh, Cabinet minister, Jal Shakti department.
 

