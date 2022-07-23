Home Nation

Airlines can't deny boarding to differently-abled persons: DGCA

Airlines including their travel agents shall not discriminate against differently-abled persons or reduced mobility, the DGCA said.

Published: 23rd July 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

flights, DGCA, airlines

Image for representational purpose.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today said that no airlines shall deny boarding to differently-abled persons with disability or reduced mobility. This includes assistive aids, escorts and guide dogs, provided such persons or their representatives at the time of booking inform the airline of their requirements, the aviation regulator says.

“Airlines shall incorporate appropriate provisions on their website within three months, so that while making bookings, passengers with disability have the option to select the required facilities, which they require during the journey,” says DGCA.

There is a need to standardise the conditions for travel of persons with disability so as to facilitate their acceptance and handling of their carriage by the airlines, airport operators, ground handling agencies.

This comes within two months after a specially-abled teenager and his parents could not board their scheduled flight to Hyderabad from Ranchi after IndiGo staff denied them entry into the aircraft. 

According to DGCA, a person with disability means any individual who has a physical or mental impairment that, on a permanent or temporary basis, substantially limits one or more major life activities, has a record of such impairment, or is regarded as having such impairment.

"In case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," says DGCA, adding that the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such a passenger after obtaining the medical opinion.

"In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately."

Airlines including their travel agents shall not discriminate against differently-abled persons or reduced mobility in providing access for internet ticketing, special discounted fares, time limit for holding the bookings, reservations on telephone, the regulator says.

ALSO READAkasa Air gets flying licence from DGCA 

DGCA says it should be the responsibility of the persons with disability to notify their needs at least 48 hours before the scheduled time of departure so that the airline makes necessary arrangements.

Once persons with disability or reduced mobility report at the airport with valid booking and intention to travel, the airline shall provide assistance to meet their particular needs and ensure their seamless travel from the departure terminal of the departing airport upto the aircraft and at the end of the journey from the aircraft to the arrival terminal exit, without any additional expenses.

Meanwhile, The Freedom of Movement Coalition (FMC) (a pan India group advocating for equity in transport) has urged for a roll back of DGCA’s decision for passengers with disabilities to fly as they allege it is discriminatory.

FMC, through a release  has requested the DGCA for a meeting to address issues raised by the disability sector which according to them have been unresolved for over a decade now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA IndiGo
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp