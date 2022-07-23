Amid Uddhav vs Shinde duel, junior Thackerays touring Maharashtra to strengthen base  

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra political arena is abuzz with Thackeray scions touring the state extensively. Both Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray have been touring rural areas to connect with the masses.

The move assumes significance following rebellion in the Shiv Sena camp. Recently, Uddhav had to quit as chief minister after Eknath Shinde’s revolt. Shinde has posed a major challenge to the Thackerays to retain the base.

Aaditya has been given the task of pacifying rebel Sena leaders in Thane, Bhiwandi, Nasik, Aurangabad. Uddhav, too, has also been scheduled to tour Maharashtra in August to mobilise cadre.

“We trusted them (rebels) as our own people, but they turned out to be traitors. When my father Uddhav Thackeray was in hospital for his spine surgery, these MLAs were plotting to topple the government by joining hands with the opposition. People will teach them a lesson,” Aaditya has said in his Nasik rally.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sainiks on Friday heckled rebel Sena MLA Suhas Kande in Nasik.

“Not a single traitor MLA will win election again. People will show them their place. They did not leave for the Hindutva. They left due to pressure by central agencies. We are not bothered as long as Shiv Sainiks are with us,” Aaditya said.

On the other hand, Amit, appointed as president of MNS student wing, has been touring several parts of the state.

He has been travelling in local trains and eating food with locals as part of the party’s mass-contact programmes. Raj recently underwent a major surgery and is recuperating.

"This is not betrayal of Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray, but betrayal of humanity," he said.

"These people did not have guts to revolt in Maharashtra so they went to Surat, Guwahati and Goa.

Assam was reeling under floods, but the rebel legislators were enjoying themselves," the Sena legislator from Worli constituency in Mumbai alleged.

He admitted that his father Uddhav Thackeray was unable to meet party leaders and workers during his stint as chief minister.

''But Uddhavji did not stop his work as chief minister. He kept working and never thought that if nothing is given to the MLAs or MPs, they would leave him. It was our mistake that we did not indulge in politics," he said.

The rebels are now showing their strength, but for the last two-and-half years they were silent despite being in the government.

They were planning their revolt when Uddhavji underwent his surgery, Aaditya said The new dispensation comprises of traitors, he said, calling the Shinde-led government as "illegal".

''We are not answerable to the traitors, but will surely tell people of Nashik what the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did for the development of the district.

"Those who wanted to leave, have left. But the saffron flag will continue to fly here,'' he said.

He said the Shiv Sena never tried to finish off its political opponents, but its own people tried to do this with them.

Meanwhile, rebel Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil said, "Had Aaditya held such meetings earlier, the party would not have faced a revolt. Uddhavji was unwell, but you were young and 30 years old. Today, Uddhavji has to travel without mask and visit party's shakhas (branches). We revolted to restore the party's lost glory."

Legislators loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had not revolted against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray but had betrayed him and the Shiv Sena said Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve in Aurangabad on Friday.

He attacked the Shinde camp for meeting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi for guidance on decisions.

"If any action is aimed against the party president (Thackeray), then how can one call it a revolt. It is betrayal. These rebel legislators are calling it an internal party affair, then why are they meeting BJP leaders in Delhi? Are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and (BJP national president) JP Nadda their (Shinde faction) leaders," Danve asked.

He claimed the rebel MLAs were getting jittery at the good response the 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' of Aaditya Thackeray was witnessing, with sizable crowds waiting patiently to listen to the latter in Thane as well as Nashik.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Danve rubbished the allegation by (Nandgaon Shiv Sena) MLA Suhas Kande that Matoshree (the private residence of Thackeray and seat of power in the party) had a role to play in denying Z category security to Shinde in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"It should be checked who takes a decision on providing such security. How can a minister of state (for home) take a decision on the security detail of a cabinet minister (Shinde)? Such allegations are coming up because the tour of Aaditya Thackeray is getting a good response from people," Danve claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)

