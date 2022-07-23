Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court rejects interim bail for Sharjeel Imam 

The judge also highlighted that interim bail applications can only be considered in case of emergencies, like a medical condition.

Published: 23rd July 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday denied interim bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The court also declined the verbal request of Imam's counsel to stay the proceedings in the ongoing trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said as the court had already framed charges against Imam and also rejected his bail plea on January 24, 2022, it could not pass an order again on the merits of the case.

"The merits of the case cannot be agitated once again in an interim bail application in view of the disposal of the previous bail application and orders on (framing of) charges," the judge said.

Earlier, the court had ordered the framing of charges against Imam under various IPC sections, including 124 (sedition), and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The judge also highlighted that interim bail applications can only be considered in case of emergencies, like a medical condition.

Noting the arguments of Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, the judge said while the Supreme Court had directed all pending trials under Section 124 A to be kept in abeyance, it did not issue directions for grant of interim bail to the accused.

"Adjudication with respect to other sections can proceed if the court is of the view that no prejudice would be caused to the accused," the judge said.

Rejecting the submission of Imam's counsel Ahmad Ibrahim that Section 13 of UAPA was not applicable in the case, the judge said it was a "completely misplaced argument".

Judge Rawat said the court could continue examining witnesses, such as forensic experts or other experts.

He has now listed the matter for prosecution evidence on August 22, 2022.

Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at the Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly led to violence in the area outside the university.

He is also facing sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches and is in judicial custody since January 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, alleging that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the central government and instigated the people which led to violence in December 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Delhi Riots JNU
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp