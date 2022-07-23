Arunachal Pradesh: 7 of 19 missing Assam construction workers rescued

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seven of the 19 Assam construction workers reported missing from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border have been traced and rescued.



District Magistrate Nighee Bengia told The New Indian Express search for the remaining others was on. It was, however, not clear who rescued the persons and from where.



“Till 12.30 am, 7 labourers were recovered. They were found to be very weak,” Bengia said. He said the persons were being given food and medicines. They were believed to have been kept at a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).



“Their statements will be recorded after their health condition improves,” Bengia added. The 19 people, mostly Muslims, were engaged in the construction of a road from Damin circle in Kurung Kumey to the China border. The project is being executed by the BRO.



They had fled their camp at Huri in the district on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home and celebrate Eid. They had entered a densely-forested area and there was no news of them since.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force, aided by the police and locals, had begun a search for the missing people on Thursday. An aerial search by an IAF helicopter is likely on Saturday.

