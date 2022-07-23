Home Nation

CBSE X, XII Board results out the same day, Trivandrum best region

The next best were Bengaluru (99.22% and 98.16%) and Chennai (98.7% and 97.79%), results for which were announced on Friday.

Published: 23rd July 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrate after the announcement of the CBSE Class XII exam results at St. Thomas Girls Senior Secondary School, in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With scores of 99.68% and 98.83% respectively in the much awaited CBSE Class X and XII Board exam results, Trivandrum was the best performing region in the country in terms of pass percentage. The next best were Bengaluru (99.22% and 98.16%) and Chennai (98.7% and 97.79%), results for which were announced on Friday.

This was the first time the board announced both Class X and XII results on the same day. Girls once again outperformed boys by 1.41% and 3.29% respectively for classes X and XII, but that has been the trend over the years. While 94.4% candidates cleared the Class X exams, the corresponding figure for Class XII was 92.71%. The Class XII pass percentage dipped compared to last year’s 99.37% mainly because exams weren’t held last year due to Covid. The result was based on a special assessment scheme instead. This year, exams were conducted in two terms.

Similarly, the Class X pass percentage last year was 99.04%. In Class X, many students scored over 90% and 95%. As many as 64,908 candidates scored 95% and above. And 2,36,993 candidates notched up scores of 90% and above. Delhi East and Delhi West were among the poorest-scoring regions at 86.96% and 85.94% respectively, with Guwahati (82.23%) at the bottom of the list in Class X.

In Class XII, Patna region recorded the lowest at 74.57%. The board decided against releasing a merit list. It will also replace “fail” with “essential repeat” in the mark list. Congratulating the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Numerous opportunities await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp