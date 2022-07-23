CBSE X, XII Board results out the same day, Trivandrum best region

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With scores of 99.68% and 98.83% respectively in the much awaited CBSE Class X and XII Board exam results, Trivandrum was the best performing region in the country in terms of pass percentage. The next best were Bengaluru (99.22% and 98.16%) and Chennai (98.7% and 97.79%), results for which were announced on Friday.

This was the first time the board announced both Class X and XII results on the same day. Girls once again outperformed boys by 1.41% and 3.29% respectively for classes X and XII, but that has been the trend over the years. While 94.4% candidates cleared the Class X exams, the corresponding figure for Class XII was 92.71%. The Class XII pass percentage dipped compared to last year’s 99.37% mainly because exams weren’t held last year due to Covid. The result was based on a special assessment scheme instead. This year, exams were conducted in two terms.

Similarly, the Class X pass percentage last year was 99.04%. In Class X, many students scored over 90% and 95%. As many as 64,908 candidates scored 95% and above. And 2,36,993 candidates notched up scores of 90% and above. Delhi East and Delhi West were among the poorest-scoring regions at 86.96% and 85.94% respectively, with Guwahati (82.23%) at the bottom of the list in Class X.

In Class XII, Patna region recorded the lowest at 74.57%. The board decided against releasing a merit list. It will also replace “fail” with “essential repeat” in the mark list. Congratulating the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Numerous opportunities await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.”

