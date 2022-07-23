'CM needs to trust BJP workers equally': Kailash Vijayvargiya questions voter list aberrations in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has questioned discrepancies in the voters’ list used in the recent urban local body polls in MP.

“The way the voter list was revised is alarming. Who’s to be blamed for it, the local administrations or the state election commission, needs to be taken up seriously by the chief minister,” Vijayvargiya said in a televised interview in Indore on Friday.

“The CM trusts the bureaucracy more, but he needs to trust the BJP workers equally. Had he trusted the party workers the way he trusts the bureaucracy, what has happened in voter lists at various places might not have happened,” he added.

Both the BJP and the Opposition Congress had expressed displeasure over discrepancies in the voter list due to which many couldn’t cast their vote.

Vijayvargiya also showed surprise that in five of the seven cities where BJP lost the mayoral polls, it won in municipal wards.

“While our mayor candidates lost in cities like Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa, BJP was ahead in councillor polls in municipal wards of the same cities. This suggests some lapse in poll management,” he said.

