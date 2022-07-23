Home Nation

Four of a family get life term for Dalit man's murder in Rajasthan

The convicts had attacked Raiger and his 11-year-old brother Imlesh with sticks and stones.

Published: 23rd July 2022 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTA: A court in Rajasthan's Baran on Friday awarded life term to five people, including four members of a family, for the murder of a Dalit man seven years ago.

The court also imposed a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 on them.

Special Public Prosecutor Awesh Singh said the court awarded life term to Amarlal Jeengar, his three sons Rohit, Rahul and Dhiraj, and Gourav Rajput for the murder of Virendra Raiger, a resident of Nayapur in Baran city.

The murder took place in November 2015, he added.

The convicts had attacked Raiger and his 11-year-old brother Imlesh with sticks and stones.

The two had sustained critical injuries.

Raiger succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital following which police lodged a case on Imlesh's statements.

They were booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act.

Statements of at least 24 witnesses were recorded during the trial, Awesh Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalits murder case SC/ST Act
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp