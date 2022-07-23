Home Nation

GST on mobility devices: How do we break shackles of policy, says SC

A judicial bench was told by advocate Jai Dehadrai that the matter was listed earlier on October 26, 2020, but the court had allowed the petitioners to move a representation to the ministry.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday termed the issue of levy of Goods and Services Tax on the mobility devices for people with disability as a "serious matter" and wondered how the court can break "shackles of policy".

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by advocate Jai Dehadrai that the matter was listed earlier on October 26, 2020, but the court had allowed the petitioners to move a representation to the ministry.

He said that they had made the representation but Goods and Services Tax (GST) is still levied on such devices and therefore making them less accessible to people with mobility disabilities.

Dehadrai submitted that for example five percent GST is levied on wheelchairs which increases its cost considerably and similarly for braille paper tax is levied.

"No able person has to pay any tax for walking", he said.

"We understand it is a serious matter and in the larger public interest. You have a point. We had earlier also sought assistance from the Attorney General in the matter. The problem is how we can break the shackles of policy. Moreover, we may have to deal with GST on other medical devices as well", the bench said and agreed to list the matter on September 14.

On October 26, 2020, the top court allowed impleadment of the GST council in the proceedings and issued it notice.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, whose assistance was sought by the court in the matter, had submitted that after a detailed discussion with the Secretary of Revenue, it has been found that it may not be possible to accede to the request of the petitioners that an exemption from the tax be granted on ‘mobility devices' because of the policy implications.

He had suggested that the petitioners may be allowed to move a representation before the GST Council.

Senior advocate Pinaki Misra, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Nipun Malhotra, had submitted that they would wish to press the petition and said that since the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution has been instituted in the public interest to safeguard the interests of a large number of similarly situated disabled persons, who have to suffer a tax on mobility devices, at this stage he would move a representation with the GST Council.

Venugopal had said that he would have no objections if representation is allowed to be made to the GST council.

The bench then posted the matter for hearing in March 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax GST Supreme Court
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp