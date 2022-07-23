Home Nation

Gujarat: 30,000 doctors observe strike over rules on hospital glass facades, ICUs on ground floor

The Gujarat HC had recently directed the state government to make sure ICUs in private hospitals were situated on the ground floor.

Published: 23rd July 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over 30,000 private doctors in Gujarat observed a one-day strike on Friday against a recent state government diktat on glass facades of hospitals and shifting of Intensive Care Units to the ground floor.

These rules were framed after a directive of the High Court and the stir was held as the demand to comply within seven days was "illogical", said Dr Mehul Shah, secretary of the Gujarat State Branch (GSB) of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had called for the protest.

"Our strike remained successful as over 30,000 doctors, who are carrying out private practice and are members of IMA, stayed away from work today. Hospitals across the state are getting notices from authorities to implement the new rules within seven days, which is totally illogical and will ultimately affect the people," said Shah.

The Gujarat HC, while hearing a public interest litigation on fire safety and other aspects in hospitals, had recently directed the state government to make sure ICUs in private hospitals were situated on the ground floor.

"The court also wants hospitals to remove glass facades of hospital buildings. Directions have also been issued for hospitals operating in buildings having no BU (Building Use) permission. The government is issuing us notices and asking us to comply within seven days. This is highly impractical," said Dr Devendra Patel, immediate past president of IMA's Gujarat chapter.

"If we shift the ICU to the ground floor, more patients will be infected. This will also decrease the numbers of ICU beds drastically. Thus, to give a message to the government, we gave a strike call, which was successful as over 30,000 doctors joined it," said Patel.

While emergency cases were referred to government hospitals, facilities that had patients continued to operate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association Gujarat Doctors' Strike
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp