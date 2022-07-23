Home Nation

Incubation period of monkeypox is usually 5-13 days, say experts

In May 2022, an outbreak in a few countries appeared to be associated with close contact associated with sexual activity, he added.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While detection of the third monkeypox case in Kerala has prompted the state health department to beef up vigil with surveillance guidelines, experts have warned that the incubation period from the time of exposure to a known case of monkeypox to clinical illness, is usually 5-13 days.

Experts said that transmission does not occur merely due to contact with an infected person, but with prolonged close face-to-face contact with an infected person, usually within a 6-ft radius for over three hours, in the absence of personal protection equipment.

Dr Pramod V Satya, consultant-internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, said transmission of monkeypox also occurs through close contact with skin or genital lesions, large respiratory droplets, or via contact with contaminated materials used by infected persons.

In May 2022, an outbreak in a few countries appeared to be associated with close contact associated with sexual activity, he added.

Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, consultant-infectious diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “Alth­ough monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, most cases are mild and self-limiting, and last for 2-4 weeks. A few precautions can be taken for quick recovery include letting the rash dry on its own or protecting the area with a moist dressing, if required. They should also avoid touching any sores around the mouth or eyes.”

On possible vaccination, Dr Khazi Javeed Irfan, consultant-internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said there is no vaccination so far, but research is going on.

Experts have cautioned that those present in an area where monkeypox has been reported, especially those with a history of contact with a monkeypox case, or exposed to a suspect in the previous 21 days, to be alert and quarantine themselves.

They also urged them to consult the nearest healthcare facility if they develop one or more sy­m­ptoms suggestive of monkeypox, like fever, chills and sweats, ly­mph node swelling, headache, muscle pain, backache, exhaustion, loss of energy, sore throat and cough, skin rashes or blisters.

