Mathura court reserves decision over appointing commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque

By PTI

MATHURA: A court in Mathura has reserved its decision over the appointment of a commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to verify temple signs in it.

The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Chaudhary, said Devkinandan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, the advocates of Dinesh Sharma, who is the treasurer of the plaintiff Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

"We insisted on the demand of conducting a survey of the Idgah through the court-appointed commissioner. On this the court has reserved the decision," the advocates told PTI.

They said that their next course of action will be decided after the court arrives at a decision.

If the verdict comes in our favour, it is fine.

Else, we will appeal against it, the advocates said.

MATHURA: A court in Mathura has reserved its decision over the appointment of a commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to verify temple signs in it. The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Chaudhary, said Devkinandan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, the advocates of Dinesh Sharma, who is the treasurer of the plaintiff Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. "We insisted on the demand of conducting a survey of the Idgah through the court-appointed commissioner. On this the court has reserved the decision," the advocates told PTI. They said that their next course of action will be decided after the court arrives at a decision. If the verdict comes in our favour, it is fine. Else, we will appeal against it, the advocates said.