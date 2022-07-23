Home Nation

Mathura court reserves decision over appointing commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque

The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Chaudhary, said Devkinandan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, the advocates of Dinesh Sharma.

Published: 23rd July 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: A court in Mathura has reserved its decision over the appointment of a commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to verify temple signs in it.

The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Chaudhary, said Devkinandan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, the advocates of Dinesh Sharma, who is the treasurer of the plaintiff Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

"We insisted on the demand of conducting a survey of the Idgah through the court-appointed commissioner. On this the court has reserved the decision," the advocates told PTI.

They said that their next course of action will be decided after the court arrives at a decision.

If the verdict comes in our favour, it is fine.

Else, we will appeal against it, the advocates said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahi Idgah mosque Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Krishna Janmabhoomi temple
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp