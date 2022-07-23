Home Nation

NIA makes eighth arrest in Udaipur tailor murder case, 19-year-old man held

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man, who allegedly played an "important role" in the conspiracy to kill a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur last month, has been arrested from the state, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Friday.

Mohammad Javed, a resident of Sindhi Sarkar Ki Haweli, Kheradiwala, was the eighth accused arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal by two assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons at his shop in Udaipur's Maldas street, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

"Mohammad Javed, who was arrested on Thursday, played an important role in the conspiracy to kill Lal by conducting reconnaissance and passing on the information about the victim's presence at the shop to the main killer, Riyaz, prior to the attack," he said.

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 and the NIA took over the case the next day.

Earlier, seven accused, including the main culprits, were arrested during separate raids on June 29, July 1, July 4 and July 9.

The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a mobile phone by Ghouse Mohammad and the video was posted online. In another video, the duo said they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. Both were arrested within hours of the killing.

