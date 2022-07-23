Home Nation

NIA takes over Bihar's Phulwarisharif terror module case

A team of the country's premier agency is already cooperating with Bihar's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Patna police in probe.

Published: 23rd July 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has finally taken over investigation into Bihar's Phulwarisharif terror module case following a directive of union home ministry late on Friday.

A team of the country's premier agency is already cooperating with Bihar's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Patna police in probe. “Legal formalities are being completed to hand over terror module caste to NIA,” a senior official of Bihar police said.

Terror module came into light following arrest of three suspects—Athar Parvez, Mohammad Jalauddin and Arman Malik—from Phulwarisharif area of Patna on July 11, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to participate in centenary celebration of Bihar Assembly building.

Till date, seven people have been arrested and forwarded to jail for their alleged involvement in carrying out anti-India activities. A senior official associated with investigation said that anti-nation activities were run from Ahmad Palace at Phulwarisharif in Patna.

Ahmad Palace was being used as office of Popular Front of India (PFI), which is considered to be part of a 'potential terror module' that sought to target those 'who made adverse and objectionable' comments against Islam. Athar Parvez was earlier associated with Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which is now a banned organisation while Mohammad Jalauddin is a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police.  The two were arrested following a tip-off from Intelligence Bureau (IB) about their activities.

Before the police started operation, an FIR was lodged against 26 people, stated to be a 'part of potential terror module' at Phulwarisharif police station. The accused were booked under sections 121 and 121A (waging war against state), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups, 153B( imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) besides sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the arrest of trio—Athar, Jalauddin and Arman—all residents of Patna, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon had said that the accused were holding meetings at mosques and madarsas and working towards what is called radicalisation. SSP's remarks had invited wrath of some BJP
leaders who demanded action against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Terror module case Union Home Ministry
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp