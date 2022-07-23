Home Nation

No data on number of anganwadi workers who died due to Covid: Govt

Anganwadi workers were at the forefront of tackling the pandemic as they supplied ration and essentials to children and pregnant and lactating women amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

Anganwadi workers protest seeking better pay and working conditions (Photo| Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No data is available on the number of anganwadi workers who have died due to COVID-19 as Anganwadi Services is a scheme implemented by states and Union territories, the Centre said on Friday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said anganwadi workers (AWWs) and anganwadi helpers (AWHs), who were assigned with Covid-related tasks and were in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients, have been included under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) - Insurance Scheme, with a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh, subject to certain conditions.

"As Anganwadi Services is a scheme implemented by states/UTs, the data on number of anganwadi workers who have died due to coronavirus is not available with this ministry," she said in a written reply.

Anganwadi workers were at the forefront of tackling the pandemic as they supplied ration and essentials to children and pregnant and lactating women amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

