PM meets ministers to discuss strategy on smooth functioning of Parliament

Published: 23rd July 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As disruptions continue in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of key ministers to discuss the government’s floor strategy to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses and push the legislative business.

Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have seen repeated disruptions with the Opposition demanding discussion on price rise and inflation.

The government had earlier said it was ready for a discussion on these issues once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam recovers from Covid-19. The first four days of the monsoon session were almost a complete washout because of protests by the Opposition benches.

The Opposition said it will continue to push for a discussion on price rise during the second week of the Parliament session and accused the government of running away from issues that concern the masses.  

After initial adjournments, the Lok Sabha managed to take up and pass the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which introduces a permit requirement for expeditions to Antarctica and for undertaking certain activities. 

The Rajya Sabha discussed a Private Member’s Bill on the Right to Health that seeks to provide for health as a fundamental right to all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health. 

RS proceedings were adjourned twice pre-lunch amid protests by the Opposition.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who was replying to questions related to wheat purchase, said the entire world is discussing food security and “even in such conditions, our Opposition is not ready for a discussion”.

