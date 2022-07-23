SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'

Home Nation

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken a strong note of a school in Uttar Pradesh allegedly asking Sikh students not to wear a turban or carry 'kirpan'.

The apex religious body of the Sikhs also condemned the alleged thrashing of a former 'granthi' and cutting his hair by unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

"“I appeal to Sikhs living across the country to come together and organise to firmly raise voice against people who are doing discrimination against Sikhs and urge the administration at the local level to take action,"” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

He said "such discriminations are being done deliberately with the Sikhs, while the role of governments is also not transparent”.

Dhami said despite being a minority, more than 80 per cent sacrifices were made by the Sikhs for the freedom of the country.

He said culture of the country is intact because of the Sikhs.

“But sadly, discrimination is being done against Sikhs in the country (India),” the statement issued by the SGPC quoted Dhami as saying.

On Thursday, members of the Sikh community in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh had protested a school management's alleged order asking students not to wear a turban or carry 'kirpan'.

They alleged that children were told to quit the school on failing to follow the order.

Bareilly district Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi had Thursday said both parties were called and heard.

The school management said there has been some misunderstanding and apologised for it, he had said, adding the issue has been resolved.

In another incident, a former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the Rajasthan Police said.

The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes.

They also thrashed him and cut his hair, the police said.

Dhami said "the accused people of both these incidents should be strictly punished", adding the SGPC at its own level will get investigations conducted into these matters.

