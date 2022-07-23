Home Nation

Six kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) walk down the road during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HATHRAS: Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad town here, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences on the incident and directed district authorities to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, "The kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar and were headed to Gwalior when they were hit by a speeding truck at around 2.15 am."

Seven Kanwariyas were hit by the truck.

Five of them died on the spot while another succumbed at a hospital where he was taken, police said.

One of them is still undergoing treatment, they said.

The accident occurred near Badar crossing under Sadabad Police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Jabar Singh, 28, Ranveer, 30, Manoj Pal, 30, Ramesh Pal, 30, Naresh Pal, 32, and Vikas, 25.

Police have informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident and initiated a probe into the matter.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and police are looking for the driver of the truck.

