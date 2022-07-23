Statue of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad will be installed in Bhopal: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Legendary revolutionary of the nation's freedom movement Chandrashekhar Azad is the new youth icon in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where elections are slated for 2023-end.

A weekend Youth Panchayat was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in state capital Bhopal on Saturday to mark the 116th birth anniversary of Chandrashekhar Azad. The legendary freedom fighter, importantly, was born in Bhabhra area of the present Alirajpur district of MP.

Inaugurating the Youth Panchayat, the CM announced installing Chandrashekhar Azad's statue in Bhopal. "Suitable location will soon be selected for Chandrashekhar Azad’s statue in Bhopal and the soil collected from his birthplace Bhabhra [Alirajpur] by a group of bikers on Friday, will be used in the foundation of the grand statue," Chouhan announced.

Importantly, the group of bikers were flagged off from Bhopal on Friday by the CM only.

A series of other announcements too were made by the CM on the occasion.

He announced the implementation of the state's new youth policy on the National Youth Day (January 12,2023). "It will include all suggestions and participation of youths. The new youth policy will be implemented across the state on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary (National Youth Day) on January 12."

Chouhan also announced a recruitment drive to fill one lakh government jobs within a year in the state - its process will start from August 15. Along with this, two lakh youths will be linked with self-employment every month. The benefits of various schemes will be made available to the youth by celebrating Employment Day every month.

Further addressing the state-level gathering of youths, the CM said "special Youth Awards will be started in the state to recognise the achievements of youngsters in various spheres of creative excellence.",

He further announced the formation of MP State Youth Advisory Council which will advise the state government on issues concerning the youths. The Council will have among its members, the youths from all spheres, including scouts-guides, student unions, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The CM also announced that winners of youth panchayats held in different districts of the state will be sent by the state government to international borders, including the Leh-Ladakh, to see how the defence forces of the country were guarding the nation's borders in the most extreme climatic conditions.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, we've been rendering free travel to elderly population to visit various pilgrimages across the country. Under our Maa Tujhe Pranam Scheme, we take our youths to various international borders to instill among them patriotic fervour. The winners of individual youth panchayats at the district level will be rewarded with travel to the international borders under the Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme.'

Chouhan also said that two to three days long Youth Panchayats will be organised every year in the state.

The Youth Panchayat was also addressed by union minister for sports and youth affairs Anurag Thakur and MP minister for sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Addressing the event Eric Solheim, the former Executive Director of Environment Programs at the United Nations, recalled the contribution of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad.

He said that pollution, climate change and environmental protection are the main challenges facing the youth at present. An example can be set before the whole world by developing Madhya Pradesh as a solar state and as a natural state.

He said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings every day. The youth of the state should follow this. He also called for adopting solar energy and reducing the use of plastic.

