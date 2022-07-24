Bihar terror module case: Accused received cryptos from Qatar

Home Nation

Published: 24th July 2022 10:43 AM

By PTI

PATNA: The investigation into the Phulwari Sharif terror module case in Bihar has revealed that the accused used to receive funds in the form of cryptocurrencies from Qatar, police said on Sunday.

Marguv Ahmad Danish (26), a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was arrested on July 15 for allegedly operating two WhatsApp groups -- 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and 'Direct Jihad' -- to propagate anti-India views, they said.

"Evidence, collected during the investigation, revealed that Danish received funds in the form of cryptocurrency from Qatar-based organisation Alfalhi," a police officer said.

The case is at present being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Investigations have also revealed that Danish was connected with a Pakistan-based fundamentalist group, Tehriq-e-Labbaiq.

He was also in regular touch with Faizan, a Pakistani national," the officer said.

"Investigators have found that messages disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being shared on the group (Ghazwa-e-Hind)," he said.

Danish was administrator of the group and also in touch with several other overseas groups, he added.

The terror module was unearthed by the police on July 14 with the arrest of three people.

The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa, located in Bihar's East Champaran district, and arrested a teacher, identified as Asghar Ali, in connection with the case.

