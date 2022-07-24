Gujarat at top of India's development map: Amit Shah praises Modi ahead of state assembly elections

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah talked about the famous 'Gujarat model' of development. Amit Shah said that Gujarat and its development is at the first position on the map of India, and full credit for its development goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said PM Modi has set the pace for the development in Gujarat. He added that Modi took the state to the first place on India's developmental map, whether it is the development of tribals or fishermen, rural development, urban development, industrial investment, infrastructure, roads, or Metro.

"Narendrabhai (PM Modi) took Gujarat on top in terms of development (when he was the state's chief minister) and also ensured the tradition continued even after he left (for Delhi)," the Union minister said.

Amit Shah spoke while addressing a public function as he inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs 211 crore in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from Manipur village in Ahmedabad district.

The discussions over the 'Gujarat model have been ongoing since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi promoted the Gujarat model throughout the country during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, Amit Shah once again talked about the Gujarat model and hinted indirectly that the Gujarat model will be the main campaign clause for the BJP in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.

The Union minister also appealed to the people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the central government to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“The program, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was meant to raise awareness among children and youth about the country's achievement in terms of development in the last 75 years since independence and to inculcate a sense of patriotism,” said Shah at an event in Ahmedabad.

