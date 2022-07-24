Madhya Pradesh to implement new youth policy; Chandrashekhar Azad statue to be installed, says CM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday announced a novel youth policy to be implemented in the state on National Youth Day (January 12, 2023).

Inaugurating the state-level Youth Panchayat, which marked the 116th birth anniversary of the country's freedom struggle hero Chandrashekhar Azad, in Bhopal, the CM said the state will have its new youth policy.

"It will include all suggestions and participation of youths. The new youth policy will be implemented across the state on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary (National Youth Day) on January 12."

He also announced the commencement of the recruitment for one lakh government jobs in the state. The process would begin on August 15.

Moreover, two lakh youth will be linked to self-employment scheme every month. The benefits of various schemes will be made available to the youth by celebrating Employment Day every month.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said "special Youth Awards will be started in the state to recognise the achievements of youngsters in various spheres of creative excellence."

He further announced the formation of the MP State Youth Advisory Council which will advise the state government on issues concerning the youths. The Council will have, among its members, the youth from all spheres, including scouts-guides, student unions, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The CM also announced that winners of youth panchayats held in different districts of the state will be sent by the state government to international borders, including the Leh-Ladakh to see how the defence forces of the country were guarding the nation's borders in the most extreme climatic conditions.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, we've been rendering free travel to elderly population to visit various pilgrimages across the country. Under our Maa Tujhe Pranam Scheme, we take our youths to various international borders to instill among them patriotic fervour. The winners of individual youth panchayats at district level will be rewarded with travel to the international borders under the 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme."

The CM also added that a suitable place will soon be decided in Bhopal for installing a giant statue of Chandrashekhar Azad.

"Young bikers who set off from Bhopal on Thursday for Chandrashekhar Azad's birthplace Bhabhra in state's Alirajpur district, have returned with soil from the birthplace of the freedom movement hero. The same soil will first be kept at the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal. Later the same soil will be used in the foundation of Chandrashekhar Azad's statue in Bhopal."

Chouhan also said that two to three days long Youth Will be organised every year in the state.

The Youth Panchayat was also addressed by the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and MP minister for sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Addressing the event Eric Solheim, the former Executive Director of Environment Programs at the United Nations, recalled the contribution of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad.

He said that pollution, climate change and environmental protection are the main challenges facing the youth at present. An example can be set before the whole world by developing Madhya Pradesh as a solar state and as a natural state.

He said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings every day. The youth of the state should follow this. He also called for adopting solar energy and reducing the use of plastic.

