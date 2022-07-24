Home Nation

Not sure if we could still address Droupadi Murmu informally, say friends back home

Ramachandra Murmu, who was her classmate in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda, recalled that the two would often shared food from the same plate on the school campus.

Published: 24th July 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu PTI

Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIRANGPUR: With Droupadi Murmu set to take oath as the first tribal President of the country on Monday, her neighbours and friends back home are confused over how to address their amigo the next time they meet her.

Ramachandra Murmu, a farmer of Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, said everyone in the president-elect's hometown is proud of her achievements, "but I am not sure if I should use 'tu' (informal address) or 'aap' (address with respect) when we talk next".

Ramachandra, who was her classmate in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda, recalled that the two would often shared food from the same plate on the school campus.

"We all took part in sporting activities together. All these year, I have used 'tu' to address her. Things have changed now. I am not sure if I can use 'tu' for the first citizen of India. How can a farmer be on equal terms with the President," he said, taking a break from his fieldwork.

Talking more about Murmu, he said, "Her family had landed property, which did not generate revenue. She was a simple and amicable girl who wore the same frock to school."

Another friend, Govind Majhi, said that he had last met Murmu when she was the governor of Jharkhand "She had visited my home as the governor of Jharkhand, Back then, we conversed like we always did. She is a very down-to-earth person. There was no formality involved. Now, however, I am not so sure. I don't know if I could talk informally with the country's president," he said.

Majhi also looked back on their school days with fondness, and said, "She was among the brightest students in school. I had to drop out due to poverty. She would often invite me to her home for lunch. I remember having 'pakhal bhaat' at her place."

ALSO READ | 21 gun salute, Santali saree for swearing-in: Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday

Born to a Santhal family in 1958, Murmu studied in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda till Class 7 and then moved to Bhubaneswar Government Girl's High School.

She graduated from Ramadevi Women's College.

Her college mate, Suchitra Samal, said the president-elect was the same person that she was when they met the first time.

"I was pleasantly surprised when she called me two days ago. I wasn't expecting a call from her amid her busy schedule. I had wished her earlier on her success," Samal said.

Samal along with Dangi Murmu had visited Droupadi at Jharkhand Raj Bhavan some years ago.

"We had a fun time reminiscing old days. We talked a lot, teased each other and shared updates from our lives. Droupadi was her usual, cool and composed self," said Dangi.

Samal hopes to get an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon.

"Let her settle down, we will go and meet her there," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp