PM Modi asks BJP-ruled states to boost biz environment, ensure complete coverage of welfare schemes

He also asked the CMs to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports & ensure availability of the best facilities to encourage participation and engagement of youngsters in large numbers.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in some states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and asked them to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare schemes and boost the business environment in the country.

The meeting, Mukhyamantri-Parishad, was attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states. BJP president J P Nadda, Bhupendra Yadav and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who head the party’s good governance cell, were also present at the meeting.

The PM took stock of development work, especially launched by the Central government, from the states. Modi emphasised on better implementation of some key schemes and initiatives of the government such as GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation and others, the BJP said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this,” it read.

Emphasising on the need to ensure ease of doing business, Modi spoke about several initiatives taken by his government.

“He encouraged the states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country,” the party said.

Sources in the BJP said that the PM asked the CMs and the deputy CMs to ensure that information about the government schemes reach people living in far-flung areas. Sources said the PM wanted all possible steps to address people’s problems within a short timeframe.

Asking the states to make the government’s performance visible on social media platforms, the PM said people should get to know that the government believes in development politics.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were also present.

Mukhyamantri-Parishad

