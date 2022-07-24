Home Nation

PM Modi hails President Kovind's address as 'inspiring'

His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President, Modi said.

Published: 24th July 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latters farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell address to the nation as "inspiring" and said his remarks showcase his passion towards national progress.

President Kovind urged youths to stay connected to their roots and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations, saying mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet.

In his farewell address to the nation, Kovind emphasised that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India".

"An inspiring address by President Kovind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. "His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President," Modi said.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as the country's 15th President on Monday.

In his last televised address to the nation, Kovind hailed India's democracy, saying it has "created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind President PM Modi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp