Recovery of cash Rs 22 crore is an onion, more to surface as we peel it: ED to court

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The recovery of Rs 21.9 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 76 lakh from the south Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a model and actor who is said to be a close aide of arrested TMC minister Partha Chatterjee, was like an onion, compared a lawyer who represented the Enforcement Directorate.

More revelations are expected with its peeling, the lawyer said while opposing the bail plea of the accused in the Bankshall court on Sunday.

The court rejected Arpita’s bail plea and remanded her to ED’s custody for one day directing the central agency to produce both Chatterjee and her on Monday.

"The recovery of money is like an onion. As we will start peeling it, more surprises will surface. The box stashed with gold and diamond jewellery is nothing other than Alibaba’s box. We need to know the origin of the money. We are opposing Arpita Mukherjee’s bail application as we need to interrogate her thoroughly," said ED’s lawyer.

While leaving the court premises, Arpita said, "Law would take its own course." When asked whether she had any relation with TMC heavyweight Partha Chatterjee, she replied, "I have no connection with any political leader and any political party."

Sources in the central agency said documents related to properties were found from Chatterjee’s residence which was issued in the name Arpita. The properties in the names of Chatterjee’s relatives are also under the scanner of the ED.

"We came to know about eight apartments in and around Kolkata in Arpita’s name. She is yet to disclose the source of the money that was used to purchase the properties," an ED official said.

The sleuths of the central agency are also investigating Arpita’s trips to overseas. "She used to travel frequently to foreign countries. We should know her purpose behind the trips and from where she got the funds," the official added.

Meanwhile, the ED moved High Court challenging the lower court’s order allowing Chatterjee, who was arrested after being interrogated for over 17 hours at his south Kolkata residence and recovery of the huge cash from his close aide’s house, to be admitted to a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"Chatterjee took admission there citing uneasiness. It was to skip our interrogation. We sought his 14-day custody but got only two days. The authorities of the hospital are not cooperating with us," said ED’s lawyer in the high court.

The ED wanted Chatterjee treatment in a Centre-run hospital like ESI or AIIMS in Kalyani.

The central agency is also probing into Chatterjee’s assets, both in his name and others’ names where money was siphoned off.

KOLKATA: The recovery of Rs 21.9 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 76 lakh from the south Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a model and actor who is said to be a close aide of arrested TMC minister Partha Chatterjee, was like an onion, compared a lawyer who represented the Enforcement Directorate. More revelations are expected with its peeling, the lawyer said while opposing the bail plea of the accused in the Bankshall court on Sunday. The court rejected Arpita’s bail plea and remanded her to ED’s custody for one day directing the central agency to produce both Chatterjee and her on Monday. "The recovery of money is like an onion. As we will start peeling it, more surprises will surface. The box stashed with gold and diamond jewellery is nothing other than Alibaba’s box. We need to know the origin of the money. We are opposing Arpita Mukherjee’s bail application as we need to interrogate her thoroughly," said ED’s lawyer. While leaving the court premises, Arpita said, "Law would take its own course." When asked whether she had any relation with TMC heavyweight Partha Chatterjee, she replied, "I have no connection with any political leader and any political party." Sources in the central agency said documents related to properties were found from Chatterjee’s residence which was issued in the name Arpita. The properties in the names of Chatterjee’s relatives are also under the scanner of the ED. "We came to know about eight apartments in and around Kolkata in Arpita’s name. She is yet to disclose the source of the money that was used to purchase the properties," an ED official said. The sleuths of the central agency are also investigating Arpita’s trips to overseas. "She used to travel frequently to foreign countries. We should know her purpose behind the trips and from where she got the funds," the official added. Meanwhile, the ED moved High Court challenging the lower court’s order allowing Chatterjee, who was arrested after being interrogated for over 17 hours at his south Kolkata residence and recovery of the huge cash from his close aide’s house, to be admitted to a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. "Chatterjee took admission there citing uneasiness. It was to skip our interrogation. We sought his 14-day custody but got only two days. The authorities of the hospital are not cooperating with us," said ED’s lawyer in the high court. The ED wanted Chatterjee treatment in a Centre-run hospital like ESI or AIIMS in Kalyani. The central agency is also probing into Chatterjee’s assets, both in his name and others’ names where money was siphoned off.