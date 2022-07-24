Two more Assam labourers rescued in Arunachal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two more missing construction labourers from Assam were rescued from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

District Magistrate Nighee Bengia said Kholebuddin Sheikh (27) and Shamidul Sheikh (19) were rescued in critical condition by the State Disaster Response Force and locals from a jungle between Huri to Tapa at around 1:30 pm on Sunday. With these, 10 of the 19 missing workers have been rescued so far.

"The two were first brought to SBI camp, Huri for first aid. Later, they were taken to the PHC, Damin. They are very serious and likely to be evacuated to Naharlagun or Koloriang district hospital,” Bengia said.

He said the members of the rescue team returned by the evening due to the threat of poisonous snakes in the jungle. However, he added, the operation would be resumed on Monday to rescue the remaining others.

"As per the statements of the two rescued persons, they left four persons, who were critical and could not walk in the forest, behind them," the DM said. He said an IAF chopper could not conduct the search operation on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The 19 workers, mostly Muslims, were engaged in the construction of a road from Huri to the China border and they had fled their camp on July 19, ostensibly after being denied leave to go home for Eid.

