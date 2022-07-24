Home Nation

Youth Congress workers protest outside Goa restaurant allegedly owned by Smriti Irani's daughter

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar had alleged that the renewal for the restaurant's bar licence has been applied in the name of a dead person.

Published: 24th July 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Youth Congress workers on Sunday protested outside a Goa restaurant which the Congress claims is owned by Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter.

The Congress on Saturday demanded Irani's sacking, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa, but the minister had claimed the "malicious" charge was made at the Gandhi family's behest due to her vocal stand in the National Herald case and vowed to fight back.

On Sunday, Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar and state unit spokesman Amarnath Panjikar led the protest outside the Sully Souls Goa restaurant in Assagao village and demanded that the establishment be shut down.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar had alleged that the renewal for the restaurant's bar licence has been applied in the name of a dead person.

He had claimed that the Excise Commissioner, responding to a complaint against the fraud, issued a show cause notice to the restaurant returnable on July 29.

The protesters said Irani cannot run away from her responsibility by striking an emotional chord and that she has to respond to the allegation. Panjikar said Irani cannot hide behind emotional statements and blame others.

He alleged that Irani was holding senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the illegality done by her own family members. Panjikar demanded that action be initiated against the restaurant and those involved in the illegality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress workers Goa Smriti Irani
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp