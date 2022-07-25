Home Nation

1,021 cattle dead, 40,222 infected as lumpy skin disease spreads in Gujarat

The government is hiding the real figures of cattle deaths, only 4 per cent of the total number is shown by the government, says Congress

Published: 25th July 2022

LSD an infectious viral skin disease which is caused by a virus of capripox genus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Lumpy skin disease (LSD), also known as Lumpy virus, afflicting cattle has spread to 15 out of 33 districts of Gujarat and has claimed 1021 livestock in the state. According to reports, 40,222 infected cattle in 1,009 villages are under treatment.

On Monday, Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel held a meeting with Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar. A meeting between Agriculture Minister and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be held on Tuesday.

Agriculture Department's Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry) Dr HN Modh told The New Indian Express: "The virus has spread in 15 districts, including all districts of Saurashtra region, Kutch, and now Banaskantha and Patan. Checking of vehicles entering Gujarat from Rajasthan and other neighboring states have been intensified to prevent infected cattle from entering the state. People living in border villages have been asked to inform the department if they see movement of cattle across the border."

Till Monday afternoon, the state had lost 1,021 cattle, while 40,222 are infected and undergoing treatment in 15 districts. A total of 2,93,676 cattle have been vaccinated, he added. Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel says “LSD an infectious viral skin disease which is caused by a virus of capripox genus has spread to four out of five regions of Gujarat.”

The disease has spread in the kutch Saurashtra zone, north Gujrat, and south Gujrat, only the central Gujrat region is unaffected till Monday. According to Government Officials, the disease which spreads through vectors like houseflies, mosquitos, ticks, etc. the viral infection leads to fever among cattle and buffaloes as well as other symptoms like excessive nasal and salivary secretion, firm and raised nodules on the skin around the head genitals, etc. The animal stops taking food and the production of milk among milch animals goes down. Pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriage and in some cases, diseased animals die as nodules brust, and those parts can become infected by secondary infections.

Kisan Congress has targeted the state government by questioning the government's work regarding the Lumpy virus. Pal Ambalia, chairman of the Kisan Congress cell, alleged that the government is hiding the figures of cattle deaths. Only 4 per cent of the total number of dead cattle is shown by the government, He alleged that vaccination figures are also being concealed.

He said that the government is taking pride in the vaccination done by private institutions. The Lumpy Virus started in the month of May and the government issued a circular regarding lumpy in June. On 21st, the Congress team made a presentation to Kutch District Development Officer (DDO). At that time, he claimed vaccination of 80 thousand cattle was done by 14 doctors. Which is not possible. However, the information department of the government has shown the figure for vaccination of more than lakh animals. Which proves that the government presents false figures. He alleged that the government wakes up only when elections are held.

“The animal husbandry department started the facility of toll-free helpline '1962' for providing immediate treatment and other information about the disease. A campaign has also been launched to raise awareness about the disease. In all, 267 animal ambulance has been deployed to the affected area, today the central government also sent a team of expert to guide” said Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel.

