Home Nation

29-year-old man arrested for raping Taiwan national in Gurugram

Accused Ravindra Vishwakarma works at a private clinic. The two met each other some six months ago, the police said.

Published: 25th July 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for repeatedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwan national on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

The woman has been living in Gurugram since 2017 and works for an NGO.

Accused Ravindra Vishwakarma works at a private clinic.

The two met each other some six months ago, the police said.

The woman, in her complaint, said she was staying at a paying guest facility in Sector 52 and Vishwakarma was staying close by.

"We met for the first time in February and he began talking to me. He used to wish me good morning every day. One day, he offered me coffee and we got to know each other better. He then proposed me for marriage and as I was in love with him, I accepted his proposal," the woman said in her complaint.

She alleged that he began taking sexual advantage of her without her consent on a false promise of marriage, but eventually refused to live by his promise and blocked her number.

Vishwakarma has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station, assistant sub-inspector Chandrakanth said.

"The accused has been arrested and he has admitted to the allegations against him. He will be produced in a city court," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Vishwakarma Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp