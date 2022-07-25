Amit Shah to attend BJP's Patna meet on 31st; Nadda to visit state as well

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the BJP meeting of all frontal organisations in Patna on July 31.

During his one-day visit to the state, Shah is expected to take feedback from party functionaries about the Nitish Kumar-led government’s performance and also formulate a strategy to strengthen the party’s base in all the 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president JP Nadda will reach the state capital on July 30 to inaugurate the meeting. He will also inaugurate several district party offices virtually.

“BJP’s move to make preparations for all the 243 seats of the state suggests the party’s differences with its allies, especially JD(U), on the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said a political analyst.

Strengthening its strategy to galvanise party’s rank and file ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 750 office-bearers of BJP’s frontal organisations from across the country will spend two days in Bihar’s villages from July 28.

Office-bearers from BJP’s seven national frontal organisations, including Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, Backward Class Morcha and Minority Morcha, will take part in the meeting.

During their visit, office-bearers will find out how schemes of both central and state government are being implemented. BJP has divided 243 assembly constituencies among its organisations.

One frontal organisation has been given the responsibility for 30-35 assembly constituencies.

The office-bearers will talk to beneficiaries of the centrally sponsored schemes and formulate a strategy to create awareness among them through various social media platforms.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has been given the task of supervising all arrangements for the meeting.

