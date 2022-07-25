Home Nation

Bihar: Five of a family killed in blasts at firecracker businessman’s house

Five members of a family among six were killed and two others were seriously injured following serial blasts in the house of a firecracker businessman in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday.

Published: 25th July 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Five members of a family among six were killed and two others were seriously injured following serial blasts in the house of a firecracker businessman in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday.

A fire broke out around 11.45 am in the house of Mohammad Reyazul Mian at Khodaibagh village, police said. The blasts were so powerful that the three-storey building collapsed, police added.

The deceased were identified as Amina Khatun, her sons—Mulazim and Sabir Ali, Shahzad and daughter Yasmin.

The identity of the sixth body is yet to be ascertained. An FSL team was requisitioned from Muzaffarpur to collect evidence from the spot, Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said.

“The cause of the blasts will be ascertained after the FSL report is given,” he said, adding six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

“Prima facie, it appeared that the explosions took place during the making of firecrackers in the house. The huge stock of explosive material used in making firecrackers came in contact with the fire, which led to the explosions,” Saran Deputy Superintendent of Police Muneshwar Singh said.

“Six bodies were exhumed from the debris of the building. The death toll may go up as some people were believed to be under the debris. Further probe is on,” Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saran Blast Bihar Blast
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp