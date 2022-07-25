BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials

By PTI

JAMMU: A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the India-Pakistan international border here on Monday, officials said.

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.

He belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF.

He is suspected to have shot himself dead from his service weapon, officials said.

A police and a BSF court of inquiry are being conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, they said.

Singh hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district.

