Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt's excise policy, demands Sisodia's resignation

For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but is yet to be removed from the government, and this shows the "shamelessness" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president said.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office here over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy.

The protesters assembled near the ITO crossing and tried to march towards the AAP's DDU Marg office but were stopped by police. Those who jumped the barricades put up by the police were detained, BJP leaders said.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government has come under the scanner with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

Demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the protesters claimed that there was a "scam" in the implementation of the policy.

"We have come here to protest and demand the sacking of Sisodia, as well as another minister of Kejriwal government Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case," said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but is yet to be removed from the government, and this shows the "shamelessness" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP state general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh, party vice president Ashok Goel Devraha and many other leaders took part in the demonstration.

Bidhuri claimed that the Kejriwal government pushed the youth of the city towards alcoholism by increasing the number of liquor stores to 849.

