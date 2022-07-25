Home Nation

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

This is the second time Singh has contracted the coronavirus infection after he tested positive in September 2020.

Published: 25th July 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time Singh has contracted the coronavirus infection after he tested positive in September 2020.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted that he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and will comply with the home isolation protocols.

Singh appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Singh.

A day earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 511 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raman Singh Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp